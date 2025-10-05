How an IFS Officer Turned a Weekend Book Circle in Dumka Into a Free Library Inspiring a Town to Read
5 October 2025
In Jharkhand’s Dumka, a simple idea is turning weekends into a celebration of books.
When IFS officer Satwik Vyas was posted here, he longed for a community to read with. So, he started a weekend reading club in a park.
Called Book Baithak, the gathering brings together book lovers every 15 days to read, exchange ideas, and celebrate stories.
On weekends, people gather under trees. The entry fee? A book! Bring one along, read together, then exchange and discuss.
Soon Satwik realised: many wanted to join but couldn’t afford books. That’s when the idea of opening a free community library in the park clicked.
With CSR support, he set up a free library with 200–300 books in English, Hindi, and Bangla.
Six months since the initiative began — and 20 days since the library was set up — children, students, and elders now pick up fiction and non-fiction, read for a while, and return them for others.
From just nine sessions so far, the Baithak is steadily growing into a people’s movement — turning public spaces into hubs of learning and bonding. Professor Yaduvansh Pranay chairs the conversations and actively encourages readers to keep returning.
“When I first started, people were only into self-help books. Now I see them exploring novels, literature, and much more.” — Satwik Vyas