How a 9-YO Who Earned Rs 25 for Her First Song Became India’s Dandiya Queen

If you grew up in the 90s, Garba nights meant singing along to Falguni Pathak. But long before the fame, her journey began at age 9, with her passion facing her father’s disapproval.
Born on March 12, 1969, Falguni was the youngest of five daughters in a conservative Gujarati family that lived and breathed music, with the radio always playing.
Her singing journey began on the terrace of her home — self-taught and fearless. “I used to sit with my sister to learn, and neighbours would cheer, ‘Falu, yeh gaana gaa’,” she recalled.
Her first performance wasn’t on a typical stage — it was on the floor of the INS Udaygiri, an Indian Navy ship, on Independence Day. Her school music teacher recognised her talent and opened doors for her at the Roop Kala Orchestra.
Though her father initially struggled to understand her passion, she never gave up on music. Her singing became her way of expressing herself and staying true to her dreams.
By 1989, her father’s perspective softened. She joined a dandiya group and, in 1994, formed her band Ta Thaiya, marking the start of a remarkable journey.
Her 1998 debut album Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi made her a household name, yet she chose to focus on shows and albums over Bollywood. “I was happy doing my shows and albums,” she said.
Her signature style — shirt and trousers, inspired by her upbringing — became iconic. “After four girls, my parents expected a boy. This tomboy look just stayed,” she shared.
Three decades on, every Navratri is her season. Dandiya sticks dance to her songs, and millions celebrate the girl who transformed Rs 25 and early challenges into a legendary legacy.