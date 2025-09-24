How a Rajasthan Tea Seller Recycled 10 Tons of Plastic Into Furniture, Inspiring 15 Villages

From chai to change

A tea seller turned eco-warrior? Meet Kanaram Mewara, 35, from Bisalpur, Rajasthan, who is rewriting sustainability rules by turning plastic waste into durable furniture.

A shocking realisation

One morning, while brewing tea, Kanaram read a newspaper report: India produces 3.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste annually, most of it destined to linger for centuries. The scale shocked him. He realised change had to start in his own village.

Plastic everywhere he looked

Serving chai near Jawai’s leopard forests, he saw it everywhere — tourists leaving plastic behind, wrappers scattered along paths, and even the things he sold in his shop came in plastic covers. “These cannot be changed, no matter how much I try. But what I could do was not let this waste pollute our environment,” he said.

One man, one mission

Disturbed by the environmental impact, he resolved to make his village plastic-free. Kanaram began collecting a few kilograms of plastic, mostly from his shop and nearby roads. Whenever a customer came, he explained the initiative. Slowly, more people joined.

Support arrives

Soon, Dilip Kumar Jain from a Mumbai-based NGO extended support. Together, they organised awareness drives in schools and rallied the community to collect waste from roadsides and homes.

A simple idea works

To encourage participation, Kanaram put up a board outside his tea shop: “Bring Plastic, Save the Environment, Get a Reward.” This simple idea caught attention and made villagers curious.

Villagers join in

Soon, inspired by the board, children and villagers began bringing plastic waste. Visitors swapped plastic for saplings or snacks. Slowly, public spaces, rivers, and forests began to shine clean again — proof that small acts create big impact.

Fifty kilos a month

Kanaram collected an average of 50 kg of plastic every month, sending it to a recycling company in a nearby city for processing. But he dreamt bigger.

Dreaming even bigger

With help from the DJED Foundation, he got a Rs 10 lakh recycling machine. His mission? To transform the waste, not just collect it. Today, his unit melts plastic into benches, dustbins, tree guards, and durable furniture.

Ten tonnes recycled

His impact is massive: ten tonnes of plastic recycled. He now has government orders, including benches for Jawai Dam railway station. What began as a small idea is now a village-wide movement.

Inspiring 15 villages

Recognition followed. Environmentalists and conservationists lauded his work. Neighbouring villages were inspired, and today, fifteen villages are working towards a plastic-free future.

The power of one

Kanaram Mewara’s small idea proved that one person can spark big change. “We can all be torchbearers for a better tomorrow — sometimes, all it takes is the first step.”