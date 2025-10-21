Meet the Doctors Who Left City Life to Help 10,000 Rural Women Reclaim Their Health and Rights

The turning point

What would make two doctors leave city life to educate 10,000 village women about their sexuality and reproductive rights? For Dr Manisha Gupte & Dr Ramesh Awasthi, it was witnessing a woman give birth on a dusty road.

Photo Credit : Representational image/The News Minute

From city doctors to rural changemakers

In 1987, the couple moved to Malshiras, a remote village in Pune, and co-founded MASUM (Mahila Sarvangeen Utkarsh Mandal) to educate women about their bodies and rights.

Photo Credit : Asia safe abortion partnership

A collective of empowered women

MASUM isn’t just an NGO; it’s a collective of thousands of women who learn about their bodies, claim their rights, and lead change in their communities while breaking taboos.

Teaching women to Know their bodies

MASUM's approach goes beyond awareness. Women are trained in self-examination techniques that help then detect infections, cervical cancer, and uterine prolapse.

Learning confidence, not shame

MASUM also runs unique programmes where women stand in front of mirrors, inspect their bodies, and understand what’s healthy— and what isn’t, fostering awareness and confidence.

Why this matters

In rural India, many women still struggle to speak about their reproductive health in front of their families, let alone doctors. By the time they seek help, it's often too late.

The alarming reality

"We found alarming statistics. Most women had less than 8% hemoglobin. This ideally needs hospitalisation, but the women couldn’t afford it. They'd sometimes just wake up one day and die", says Dr Gupte.

Change takes root

Dr Gupte & Dr Awasthi have spent over 30 years changing this reality. Over 10,000 rural women now understand menstruation, childbirth, symptoms of sexual diseases, and their reproductive rights.

Real impact, real savings

The impact? Women are speaking up and going to doctors much earlier -- healthcare expenses have significantly reduced, with some families saving up to Rs 20,000 a year!

Photo Credit : The Week

A legacy of empowerment

At an age when most retire, Dr Gupte & Dr Awasthi continue to guide MASUM's work in 20+ villages, empowering generations of women. Their mantra is simple: “Women don’t need protection—women’s rights do.”

Photo Credit : The Week