How Chennai Weavers Are Reviving Ancient Looms With Sarees Made From Banana Fibre and Agri-Waste

In the tiny Chennai suburb of Anakputhir, nature's leftovers like old banana stems and lotus stalks are finding a second life — as stunning sarees worn across the world.
Once, Anakaputhur’s handlooms ruled the world. The famous Madras Checks you see in designer stores today? They were born here and exported abroad.
But as cheaper synthetics flooded the market and demand dwindled, the clatter of nearly 5,000 looms slowly fell silent. Today, fewer than 50 weavers remain, their craft fighting for survival in a world that had almost forgotten them.
Among those still standing was C. Sekar, a 3rd-gen weaver who refused to let centuries of tradition vanish. When he stumbled upon banana fibre fabrics, he saw more than an idea, he saw a lifeline for his community.
With a small team, Sekar spent years experimenting, coaxing delicate fibres from banana stems, lotus stalks, aloe vera, bamboo, and more -- transforming Tamil Nadu’s agri waste into silky, durable threads.
The process is slow, sacred, and entirely by hand. Every delicate strand is scraped, washed, treated with anti-microbial herbs, sun-dried, spun, and finally readied for the loom.
Before weaving begins, the threads take a dip in vibrant natural dyes — turmeric, neem, pomegranate peels, sandalwood. And for the perfect black? Iron soaked in jaggery for 21 days.
The result is an all-natural fabric that breathes, biodegrades, and carries no toxins — gentle on skin, kind to the planet, and stunning to behold.
But this is more than fabric — it’s empowerment. The collective trains local women and unemployed youth, turning them into skilled artisans and entrepreneurs, giving families a dignified livelihood.
What began with sarees soon grew bigger. Today, these looms craft shirts, sweaters, even jeans — half sold across India, the rest shipped to Singapore, Germany, Malaysia, and the US — powered entirely by Instagram and word of mouth.
Prices range widely, from ₹1,800 for a simple banana fibre saree to ₹50,000 for intricate designs, but each piece carries something money can’t buy, a story of resilience, revival, and hope woven into every strand.
In 2011, their relentless innovation made history — weaving a saree using threads from 25 different natural fibres. A world-first that earned them a place in the Limca Book of Records.
Yet, these artisans still fight every day for survival and recognition. Anakaputhur is proof that what the world discards can be turned into something timeless -- one we need to treasure and celebrate.