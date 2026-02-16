After Losing His Father, 25-YO Aspiring Actor Became the Breadwinner; Help Him Get To Acting School

Every morning, Amit Kumar leaves for work early and returns late, exhausted. Still, almost every evening, he stands before a mirror and rehearses a line.
“After work, my body and mind are usually exhausted,” he says. “But even small efforts help me stay connected to acting.” And holding on to that connection has not been easy.
Amit grew up in Patna, where his father ran a small tea stall near Patna Junction. But everything changed when his father died of a heart attack in June 2019.
The pandemic followed, and the family’s finances grew fragile. Amit dropped out of school and began earning for his mother and two brothers. “The hardest part was choosing between responsibility and ambition.”
For the past six years, he has been living in Ghaziaad trying to build a future. Even while working long hours, the acting dream has stayed with him.
With no mentor or drama school, he turned to YouTube and made his phone his classroom. He watched scenes, practised voice modulation, recorded himself, and tried again.
In April 2023, he entered Junoon-E-Manch (a national acting competition) and won third prize. “It reassured me that I was not on the wrong path.”
He later joined the Awaaz Nukkad Natak group, performing street plays on social issues. “Performing among people makes you realise the responsibility.”
Now 25, Amit has secured admission to a one-year Acting Diploma in Ghaziabad. Staying home will save costs, but the Rs 90,000 course fee stands between him and formal training.
“Crowdfunding would mean more than money,” he says. “It would show that people believe effort and talent deserve a fair chance.”