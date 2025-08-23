1. Maska Bakery Maska Bakery is an inventive neighbourhood bakery with delicious and creative desserts like layer cakes, seasonal pies, cookies, and a modern take on old Bombay favourites.
The ‘Kejriwal Babka’ is the poster item of the menu. A standout is the Kejru chutney with charred Bhavnagari chillies, coriander, mint and coconut.
2. City Bakery What started its life as a humble shack in 1945 pushed the envelope with its shezwan rolls and walnut brownies, striking a chord with the city.
The menu at City Bakery in Worli expands to include puffs, pastries, cheese croissants and desserts.
3. Paris Bakery At this whimsical Marine Lines bakery, it’s the milk buns that you should try. They are made with condensed milk and raisins, and retail for around Rs 25.
The bakery’s history dates back to 1985, when it earned a name for itself in the neighbourhood with its cashew macarons and cake toast.
4. New Persian Bakery Since 1934, when the family started it, after emigrating from Persia, they have attempted to build a business hinged on authenticity.
From all the items, it is the eggless mawa cake and eggless nankathai (Indian shortbread cookies) that stand out.
5. The Bread Bar Bread Bar is the brainchild of chef Rachi Gupta, who trained at the École Nationale Supérieure de la Patisserie in France. A menu cult classic here is the Turkish eggs.
6. Yazdani Bakery Yazdani Bakery gained a place in Mumbai’s memory around the 1950s, when Merwan Zend acquired a share in an Iranian restaurant (at the very spot Yazdani now stands).
While the iconic mawa cake is touted as a must-have, the menu is laden with flavourful classics like the brun maska (buttered hard-crusted bread) and apple pie.
7. American Express Bakery The 117-year-old bakery’s name was borrowed from its quick delivery services to American cruise ships.
Its menu is decked with classics like the bread pudding, cream rolls, hot cross buns, and mango pots de crème.