21 August 2025
Imagine mosquitoes getting a Red Notice—but from AI! Andhra Pradesh is launching India’s first AI-driven mosquito control program, replacing blind chemical spraying with precision strikes.
Every monsoon, cities go to war with mosquitoes—over 2 lakh dengue and chikungunya cases hit India each year, crores are wasted on blind spraying that harms health, and still, the menace persists. What if technology could finally put an end to this chaos?
Enter the Smart Mosquito Surveillance System (SMoSS), the Terminator for mosquitoes! It combines AI sensors, drones, heat maps, and traps to monitor mosquito populations in real-time.
How It Works: When mosquito density crosses safe limits, the system sends automatic alerts, tracks the species, gender, and even weather conditions. Civic teams then conduct targeted spraying or fogging. No more ‘blind spraying’ that wastes time & chemicals.
Drones take over where humans can’t. They can cover more ground in less time, using fewer chemicals, lowering costs, while keeping workers and residents safe.
All this data flows to a central, real-time dashboard. Live feeds from 66 locations across six cities—Vizag, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Nellore, and Kurnool—help officials spot outbreak zones instantly, plan interventions, and track results efficiently.
Hospitals now send daily reports of dengue, malaria and chikungunya. AI analyzes this data to predict mosquito hotspots before outbreaks happen. Proactive > Reactive. That’s the future of public health.
Got mosquitoes near you? Report through the Vector Control & Puramitra apps. Your reports trigger immediate action, making residents part of the solution.