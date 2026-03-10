She Snowboarded in a Saree | Breaking Every Stereotype | Gulmarg | @Urmilapabale @ursk8kid

Snowboarding in Saree!

From the streets of Navi Mumbai to the snowy slopes of Gulmarg, Urmila Pable’s journey is built on grit.

After losing her father at a young age, she began working at just 17 to keep her sporting dreams alive.

Years later, she went on to represent India in skateboarding and win medals.

But her boldest moment came in Gulmarg — when she snowboarded down the slopes wearing a saree, challenging stereotypes with confidence and courage.

A powerful reminder that determination — and six yards of fabric — can break every barrier. 💪✨

