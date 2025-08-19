Zakir Khan Makes History With Hindi Comedy at Madison Square

#thebetterindia

After being jobless and leaving his home in Delhi with only Rs. 1500 in his pocket without a plan, Zakir's journey to becoming a stand-up comedian, writer, poet and actor is anything but ordinary.

Advertisment

#ZakirKhan #ZakirKhanJourney #PersonalStruggle #StandUpComedy #PositiveInfluence #responsiblecontent

[Zakhir Khan, Inspiring, Responsible Content Creator, Positive Content, Comedy]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/