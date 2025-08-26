You're Just 26 - Too Young To Open a Restaurant

#thebetterindia
From late nights in London flipping burgers to building a Mexican café in India, Eshwar & Priya proved dreams don’t need permission.
Battling doubts, floods, and empty pockets, they turned Los Tacos into a bustling hotspot serving hundreds daily, employing 15+, and inspiring young dreamers.
Because sometimes, the best thing you can bring home… is a dream.
#DreamBig #LosTacos #Inspiration #EntrepreneurJourney #FromLondonToIndia #MexicanFood #StartupSuccess #InspiringStories
[Los Tacos, Eshwar And Priya, Mexican Café India, Entrepreneur Journey, Inspirational Startup Story]
