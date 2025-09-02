Why Locals Call Her ‘World's Best Collector’?

#thebetterindia

Why do locals call IAS Priyanka Balasubramanian the “World’s Best Collector”?

Because she proves real power is empathy. From pawning Amma’s jewellery for school fees to acing IIM Bangalore, Priyanka chose service over luxury.

Today, she listens, shares coconut water with farmers, checks kids’ meals, and uplifts women’s groups. In Thanjavur, her compassion became legend.

Power isn’t duty—it’s love, scaled for a nation.

