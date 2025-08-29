Why Does Tamil Nadu Dominate Chess In India?

#thebetterindia
Why does Tamil Nadu dominate Indian chess?
Of India’s 89 Grandmasters, 33 hail from this state—thanks to one man: Manuel Aaron. India’s first International Master, he lit the spark that created legends like Vishwanathan Anand.
From pioneering clubs to schools like Velammal Vidyalaya producing stars like Praggnanandhaa & Gukesh, TN even budgeted ₹500+ crore in 2025 for chess in schools. Here, chess isn’t a hobby—it’s a career!
