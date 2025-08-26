Who Gave India Its Beloved Auto Rickshaw?

#thebetterindia
Did you know a freedom fighter gave India its first auto?
Navalmal Kundanmal Firodia revolutionised Indian transport by introducing the iconic auto-rickshaw in 1949!
Inspired by a goods carrier, he transformed it into a people’s ride, replacing cycle rickshaws and empowering millions. From autos to the Tempo Hanseat and the legendary Luna, he made mobility accessible.
A true pioneer who gave India freedom on wheels!
