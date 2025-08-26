Who Gave India Its Beloved Auto Rickshaw?

#thebetterindia

Did you know a freedom fighter gave India its first auto?

Navalmal Kundanmal Firodia revolutionised Indian transport by introducing the iconic auto-rickshaw in 1949!

Advertisment

Inspired by a goods carrier, he transformed it into a people’s ride, replacing cycle rickshaws and empowering millions. From autos to the Tempo Hanseat and the legendary Luna, he made mobility accessible.

A true pioneer who gave India freedom on wheels!

#IndianAuto #FreedomOnWheels #NavalmalFirodia #AutoRickshaw #MadeInIndia #IconicRides #TransportRevolution

[India’s First auto, Navalmal Firodia, Auto-Rickshaw, History of India, Indian transport revolution, iconic Indian vehicles]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Advertisment

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/