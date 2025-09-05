#thebetterindia
From white sandalwood to black turmeric :herb:, meet retired SSB officer Utkrisht Pandey, who turned 7 acres in UP into Rishigram Organics — a solar-powered, rain-fed farm of rare crops like Kasturi & Kalanamak rice.
His ‘Har Ghar Chandan’ mission has nurtured 50,000+ sandalwood saplings :seedling: and inspired villagers to dream bigger.
Honoured at Red Fort & visited by Bhutan’s delegates, he proves self-reliant farmers can change India!
#OrganicFarming #WhiteSandalwood #BlackTurmeric #SustainableLiving #SelfReliantFarmers #RareCrops #RishigramOrganics
[Organic Farming, White Sandalwood, Black Turmeric, Sustainable Living, Rare Crops]
