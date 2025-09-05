Unique ‘Waterpark Farm’ Brings Alive Childhood Memories

#thebetterindia

From desk jobs to dreams come true.

Four friends turned 12 barren acres near Chandrapur into Ek Mokaḷa Shwas – a farmstay and waterpark that’s truly “a breath of fresh air.”

With 500+ trees, mud huts, wood-fired meals, and childhood games like lagori and vitti-dandu, it’s not just a getaway but a reminder of life’s simple joys.

