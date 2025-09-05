This Woman Is Saving Gangotri!

#thebetterindia
Is Gangotri dying?
Once a mighty glacier, it now retreats 30m per annum.
The Ganga’s lifeline is fading — but hope lives on in Dr. Harshwanti Bisht, a 70-year-old mountaineer turned saviour.
From reviving Bhoj forests :deciduous_tree: to restoring balance at 14,000 ft, she shows us that one person’s fight can protect millions.
Let’s act, before the countdown runs out.
#India'sClimateSOS #SaveGanga #ClimateAction #GangotriGlacier #SustainableTourism #GlobalWarming #EcoWarrior #WaterCrisis
[Ganga River, Glacier Retreat, Climate Change, Uttarakhand Tourism, Environmental Conservation]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/