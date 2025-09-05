This Woman Is Saving Gangotri!

#thebetterindia

Is Gangotri dying?

Once a mighty glacier, it now retreats 30m per annum.

The Ganga’s lifeline is fading — but hope lives on in Dr. Harshwanti Bisht, a 70-year-old mountaineer turned saviour.

From reviving Bhoj forests :deciduous_tree: to restoring balance at 14,000 ft, she shows us that one person’s fight can protect millions.

Let’s act, before the countdown runs out.

