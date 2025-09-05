This Tamil Man Launched an Airline To Save Partition Refugees

#thebetterindia

Forgotten hero: Dr. RM Alagappa Chettiar — the Tamil patriot who built an empire, launched an airline to rescue Partition refugees, and inspired India’s midday meal scheme.

From evacuating refugees to feeding students, his vision was unmatched. Let’s remember the man Nehru called a “Socialistic Capitalist.”

#UnsungHeroes #India #IndianHistory #MiddayMealScheme #InspiringIndians #FreedomEra #SocialImpact

[Unsung Heroes, Indian History, Midday Meal Scheme, Inspiring Indians, Social Impact]

