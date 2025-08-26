This saree was adopted by women for Warfare

#thebetterindia

From battlefields to weddings, the iconic Nauvari saree carries a legacy of power, pride, and freedom.

Once worn by Maratha women warriors like Jijabai and Rani Laxmibai to ride horses and lead troops, its dhoti-style drape gave them the agility to fight. Today, it graces brides and performers — but every pleat still tells a story of resistance and strength.

