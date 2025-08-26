This Man is Earning Lakhs from Sindoor Farming

#thebetterindia

Meet Ashok Tapaswi, who turned barren land in Fatehpur into India’s first organic sindoor farm.

Advertisment

Using Annatto seeds, he crafts toxin-free sindoor, lipstick & dyes — earning ₹45L+ while protecting health & tradition.

Now, he’s sharing 1 lakh saplings with farmers nationwide, sparking a sustainable revolution — one tree at a time.

#OrganicSindoor #SustainableFarming #AyurvedaInspired #EcoFriendlyIndia #NaturalBeauty #ChemicalFreeLiving #IndianTraditions

Advertisment

[Organic Sindoor Farming, Ashok Tapaswi, Annatto Seeds India, Chemical-Free Sindoor, Sustainable Agriculture]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/