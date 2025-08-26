This Man is Earning Lakhs from Sindoor Farming

#thebetterindia
Meet Ashok Tapaswi, who turned barren land in Fatehpur into India’s first organic sindoor farm.
Using Annatto seeds, he crafts toxin-free sindoor, lipstick & dyes — earning ₹45L+ while protecting health & tradition.
Now, he’s sharing 1 lakh saplings with farmers nationwide, sparking a sustainable revolution — one tree at a time.
