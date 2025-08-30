This home is a living forest!

#thebetterindia
Imagine living inside a forest!
Prince & Sonia, a teacher couple, turned their 900 sq ft home into a lush green paradise with 250+ plants, creepers, kokedama moss balls, and even fish, butterflies & birds.
No resorts needed—this is pure garden therapy!
