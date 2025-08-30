This home is a living forest!

#thebetterindia

Imagine living inside a forest!

Prince & Sonia, a teacher couple, turned their 900 sq ft home into a lush green paradise with 250+ plants, creepers, kokedama moss balls, and even fish, butterflies & birds.

No resorts needed—this is pure garden therapy!

Advertisment

Would you transform your home into a forest too? Tell us in the comments!

#UrbanJungle #IndoorGarden #SustainableLiving #GreenHome #PlantLovers #HomeForest #GardenTherapy

[Urban Jungle, Indoor Garden, Sustainable Living, Green Home, Garden Therapy]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Advertisment

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/