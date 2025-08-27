This Britisher is Serving Desi Dosa to UK

#thebetterindia
From fish & chips to fiery dosas - Meet Tim Darling, the Britisher behind Pappu Dosa in the UK!
Once a French chef, Tim fell in love with Indian food, mastered dosas from local chefs, and started cooking out of his car during Covid.
Today, he runs 2 bustling outlets with an 11-member team — proving food has no borders!
