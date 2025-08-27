This Britisher is Serving Desi Dosa to UK

#thebetterindia

From fish & chips to fiery dosas - Meet Tim Darling, the Britisher behind Pappu Dosa in the UK!

Advertisment

Once a French chef, Tim fell in love with Indian food, mastered dosas from local chefs, and started cooking out of his car during Covid.

Today, he runs 2 bustling outlets with an 11-member team — proving food has no borders!

#viral #PappuDosa #InternationalFood #IndianCuisine #FoodTruckSuccess #CulturalFusion #UKFoodie #DosaLove

[Pappu Dosa, South Indian Cuisine, Food Truck, Food Business]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Advertisment

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/