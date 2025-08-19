This Actress Is Mother To Adopted Snakes, Owls & Tigers!

#thebetterindia
From the silver screen to the streets, Samyukta Hornad shines brightest when saving lives.🌟🐾
What began with a promise to her first pup, Gunda, became Praana Animal Foundation — rescuing 4,000+ animals, building India’s first eco-friendly cat rehab, and running a 24/7 free ambulance. Now, she’s creating India’s first urban wildlife ambulance.🐅🦉
This isn’t charity.
It’s love in action.❤️✨
#SamyuktaHornad #PraanaAnimalFoundation #AnimalRescueIndia #LoveInAction #WildlifeConservation #StrayAnimalRescue #EcoFriendlyRehab
[Samyukta Hornad, Praana Animal Foundation, Animal Rescue India, Wildlife Conservation, Stray Animal Rescue]
