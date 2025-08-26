The Man Taking India's Villages To The Stars

#thebetterindia

Born in a Delhi slum, Aryan Mishra once delivered newspapers at dawn—today, he’s helping kids discover stars.

At 14, with no internet or laptop, he discovered an asteroid.

Advertisment

Now, his mission Astroscape has built 320+ astronomy labs in rural schools, bringing telescopes, moon maps, and dreams to life.

From a terrace in Delhi to classrooms across India, Aryan is making space for every child.

#Inspiration #SpaceEducation #RuralInnovation #YoungAstronomer #STEMInIndia #AsteroidDiscovery #InspiringYouth #MadeInIndia

Advertisment

[Space Education, Aryan Mishra, Astronomy Labs, Rural Schools India, Astroscape Initiative]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/