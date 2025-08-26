The Man Taking India's Villages To The Stars

#thebetterindia
Born in a Delhi slum, Aryan Mishra once delivered newspapers at dawn—today, he’s helping kids discover stars.
At 14, with no internet or laptop, he discovered an asteroid.
Now, his mission Astroscape has built 320+ astronomy labs in rural schools, bringing telescopes, moon maps, and dreams to life.
From a terrace in Delhi to classrooms across India, Aryan is making space for every child.
#Inspiration #SpaceEducation #RuralInnovation #YoungAstronomer #STEMInIndia #AsteroidDiscovery #InspiringYouth #MadeInIndia
[Space Education, Aryan Mishra, Astronomy Labs, Rural Schools India, Astroscape Initiative]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/