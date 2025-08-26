Authors
The Man Taking India's Villages To The Stars

By Video Team - The Better India
Born in a Delhi slum, Aryan Mishra once delivered newspapers at dawn—today, he’s helping kids discover stars.

At 14, with no internet or laptop, he discovered an asteroid.

Now, his mission Astroscape has built 320+ astronomy labs in rural schools, bringing telescopes, moon maps, and dreams to life.

From a terrace in Delhi to classrooms across India, Aryan is making space for every child.

