The Coach Who Bet His House on Para-Athletes

New Update
This is the story of someone who changed the game for India’s para-athletes.
Not with headlines, but with unwavering commitment.
Because sometimes, the most powerful investments aren’t financial.
But they still deliver incredible returns.
Zindagi ke liye SIP.
To know more, visit: hdfcfund.com/sip
In partnership with @HDFCMF
Disclaimer: Some visuals used are for representation purposes only.
Music Credits -
Auto Clear Code: “Prospect” licensed via Music Vine: NB7OOAYJXPDVLNKI
Title of Musical Work: Prospect
Artist: RA
License ID S724820-12865