Stuck in Traffic? Andhra Man's Car Becomes a Bike

Meet Kakinada’s Rayavarapu Sudheer Anvesh Kumar — the innovator who turned his daily frustration into MZ, a shapeshifting electric vehicle that transforms from a 4-seater car into a bike within seconds!

Built in just 90 days with his grandmother’s support, MZ isn’t just futuristic—it’s practical. Sudheer now dreams of creating ambulances that can weave through traffic and save lives.

