Stray Dog Who Became a K9 Hero

🚨 Meet Thenga — the stray who smashed stereotypes to become a K9 hero!🐾
From the streets of Uttarakhand to the Police Force, his journey is nothing short of revolutionary.
Agile, smart & fearless, Thenga mastered in days what takes months for pedigree dogs. Now, he’s ready to track, rescue & protect.
From stray lanes to saluting heroes — Thenga proves greatness needs no pedigree.
