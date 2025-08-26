Stray Dog Who Became a K9 Hero

#thebetterindia

🚨 Meet Thenga — the stray who smashed stereotypes to become a K9 hero!🐾

From the streets of Uttarakhand to the Police Force, his journey is nothing short of revolutionary.

Agile, smart & fearless, Thenga mastered in days what takes months for pedigree dogs. Now, he’s ready to track, rescue & protect.

From stray lanes to saluting heroes — Thenga proves greatness needs no pedigree.

