Solar Sparks, Brighter Tomorrows

They call them pioneers of solar innovation - but for us, Minushri and Amrita are heroes turning sunlight into livelihoods. And they do more than solar - through every solution, they’re reimagining how rural communities can work, earn, and thrive.
From aqua farms to agri fields, their innovations like Dhivara Mitra and Krishi Dhanu reduce drudgery, boost productivity, and empower the women who form the backbone of this workforce. True changemakers, proving that in the right hands, technology can transform lives.
In partnership with @GatesFoundationIndia
