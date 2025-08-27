Shantanu Maheshwari’s Dance Crew that made history a decade ago!

#thebetterindia

From Indian streets to the global stage.

Meet Desi Hoppers — the first Indian crew to win GOLD :trophy: at the World of Dance World Championship!

Advertisment

What began as an idea by Palki Malhotra, the lady who envisioned it all, turned into a revolution — 7 boys, 12-hour rehearsals, 1 dream.

With hip hop x desi beats, they made the world stop & clap.

Here’s to the crew that danced India into history!

#DesiHoppers #WorldOfDance #IndianDancers #HipHopFusion #MadeInIndia #GlobalStage #DanceRevolution

[Desi Hoppers, World Of Dance, Indian Dance Crew, Hip Hop Dance, Global Dance Championship]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Advertisment

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/