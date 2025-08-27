Shantanu Maheshwari’s Dance Crew that made history a decade ago!

#thebetterindia
From Indian streets to the global stage.
Meet Desi Hoppers — the first Indian crew to win GOLD :trophy: at the World of Dance World Championship!
What began as an idea by Palki Malhotra, the lady who envisioned it all, turned into a revolution — 7 boys, 12-hour rehearsals, 1 dream.
With hip hop x desi beats, they made the world stop & clap.
Here’s to the crew that danced India into history!
#DesiHoppers #WorldOfDance #IndianDancers #HipHopFusion #MadeInIndia #GlobalStage #DanceRevolution
[Desi Hoppers, World Of Dance, Indian Dance Crew, Hip Hop Dance, Global Dance Championship]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/