Rustomjee Dreaming Forward: A Better India in the Making

Smarter transport. Peaceful streets. Cities where nature and people thrive.

Advertisment

These were just some of the ideas pitched through the first-ever Rustomjee Youth Fellowship, where students are reimagining what India’s future cities could be — bold, sustainable, and inclusive.

Because when we listen to the leaders of tomorrow, we can start building a better India today.

In partnership with @rustomjeespaces

Music Credits:

Auto Clear Code: “Pleasant Place” licensed via Music Vine: AH6PRWA64ZRPRSBE

Title of Musical Work: Pleasant Place

Artist: Prigida

License ID: S730699-12865