Ragpicker Turned Bodybuilding Champ

"From the streets of Lucknow to the bodybuilding stage — I’m not here to fit your image, I’m here to break it.💪"

At 14, I was sorting trash. At 16, I’m winning competitions with nothing but grit, a borrowed bench, and a coach who believed. Dreams have no limits — only courage. 🏆✨"

~ Sunny

#AgainstAllOdds #BodybuildingJourney #Lucknow #DreamsToReality #StrengthWithoutLimits #InspiringIndia #YouthPower

[Bodybuilding Journey, Inspirational Story, Lucknow Athlete, Overcoming Adversity, Youth Inspiration]

