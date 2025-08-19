Ragpicker Turned Bodybuilding Champ

#thebetterindia
"From the streets of Lucknow to the bodybuilding stage — I’m not here to fit your image, I’m here to break it.💪"
At 14, I was sorting trash. At 16, I’m winning competitions with nothing but grit, a borrowed bench, and a coach who believed. Dreams have no limits — only courage. 🏆✨"
~ Sunny
