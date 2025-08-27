Mud Walls To G20 Summit: Mason Makes Lippan a Global Sensation

#thebetterindia

Meet Majikhan Mutva — a school dropout turned Lippan maestro from Gujarat, now showcasing his mud art across the world.

Invited by the PM for the G20, his journey from a mason to Rashtrapati Bhavan is nothing short of inspiring.

All he had was ₹2K, a phone, and relentless passion.

Now he dreams of empowering thousands more.

