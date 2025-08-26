Meet the jury of TBI showcase!

#thebetterindia

This September, 9 extraordinary individuals will be celebrated for their relentless work in shaping a better India at the #TBIShowcase, presented by Optum, supported by M3M Foundation.

Advertisment

But first, meet the iconic jury —visionaries, pioneers, and changemakers themselves—who will help us recognize these heroes.

These aren’t just experts—they’re icons who’ve spent decades turning impossible into impact.

From tribal welfare to disaster resilience, from rewriting healthcare to revolutionizing sustainability, their work has touched millions. Now, they’re bringing that same rigor, wisdom, and passion to spotlight your heroes.

Stay tuned—the countdown to #TBIShowcase begins now.

PS: When legends recognize legends, you know history’s being made.

Vote Now : https://campaign.thebetterindia.com/tbi-showcase/

@m3mfoundation845

Advertisment

#TBIShowcase2025 #TBIShowcase #RealLifeHeroes #Impact #Changemakers #ChangeThatMatters #PeopleThatMatter #HeroesOfIndia #EventOfTheYear

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/