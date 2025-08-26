Authors
Meet the jury of TBI showcase!

By Video Team - The Better India
This September, 9 extraordinary individuals will be celebrated for their relentless work in shaping a better India at the #TBIShowcase, presented by Optum, supported by M3M Foundation.

But first, meet the iconic jury —visionaries, pioneers, and changemakers themselves—who will help us recognize these heroes.

These aren’t just experts—they’re icons who’ve spent decades turning impossible into impact.

From tribal welfare to disaster resilience, from rewriting healthcare to revolutionizing sustainability, their work has touched millions. Now, they’re bringing that same rigor, wisdom, and passion to spotlight your heroes.

Stay tuned—the countdown to #TBIShowcase begins now.

PS: When legends recognize legends, you know history’s being made.

Vote Now : https://campaign.thebetterindia.com/tbi-showcase/

