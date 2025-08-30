India’s Next Chapter in Mathematics

Maths is not just numbers on a page, but a cornerstone of every technological advancement in the modern world.

Advertisment

Lodha Mathematical Sciences Institute, Mumbai was inaugurated with this belief.

This initiative by the Lodha Foundation aims to nurture intellectual curiosity and provide a space for mathematical research.

In partnership with Lodha Foundation

Music Credit

Title of Musical Work: Particles And Waves

Artis: Tobias Voigt

Date Issued: 29 Aug 2025

License ID: S730010-12865

Link: https://musicvine.com/track/tobias-voigt/particles-and-waves

Autoclear code: RP2RBXL97G3WJ2Y8