India’s Next Chapter in Mathematics

Maths is not just numbers on a page, but a cornerstone of every technological advancement in the modern world.
Lodha Mathematical Sciences Institute, Mumbai was inaugurated with this belief.
This initiative by the Lodha Foundation aims to nurture intellectual curiosity and provide a space for mathematical research.
In partnership with Lodha Foundation
Music Credit
Title of Musical Work: Particles And Waves
Artis: Tobias Voigt
Date Issued: 29 Aug 2025
License ID: S730010-12865
Link: https://musicvine.com/track/tobias-voigt/particles-and-waves
