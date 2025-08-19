I run with my daughter’s memories.

#thebetterindia

"After losing my baby girl to Biliary Atresia, I spent years locked in pain and guilt. Then, one day, I ran—just to breathe. Running became my therapy, my tribute to her.

From marathons in New York to Everest Base Camp, every finish line is hers.

Life after loss is hard, but if you’re still here—live in a way that makes them proud. "💙🏃‍♂️

~ Sandeep Singla

