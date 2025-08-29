How One Woman Cut Her Power Bill by 80%

When Rs 4,000 electricity bills threatened to shut down her shop, Rajni didn’t back down — she scaled up!

Advertisment

Today, her monthly bill is just Rs 500, all thanks to shifting to affordable, clean energy. She now runs a thriving food enterprise, employs five women, and keeps her village connected even during blackouts.

This is what happens when small businesses, like Rajni’s, get access to the right technology: they lead change from the ground up.

Music Credits -

Auto Clear Code : “Running Fields” licensed via Music Vine: UJXBQRWCEBLEKDHA

Title of Musical Work: Running Fields

Artist: Sky Toes

License ID: S729600-12865