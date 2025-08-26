How 5 Young Indians Sparked Big Change

While most people wait for the right time, these five didn’t even wait to turn 25.

Advertisment

From cleaning up 8.5 million kg of waste to bringing 75 ponds back to life, they saw a problem and just started.

Watch how five young Indians chose action over doubt. Because change doesn’t come with age. It comes the moment you choose to begin.

Shuru Kar Apni Jeet Ka Safar!

In partnership with Jivers

Disclaimer: The information presented in this carousel has been sourced from the internet and is intended solely for awareness and recognition purposes. We do not claim ownership of the content and photos. All rights belong to the original creators.

Advertisment

Music Credits -

Auto Clear Code: “Years” licensed via Music Vine: VH57Q4D6AVGEZJP1

Title of Musical Work: Years

Artist: All Good Folks

License ID S728616-12865