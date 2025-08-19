His Bhangra Is Setting Foreign Streets On Fire

#thebetterindia

From carpenter in Dubai to global Bhangra icon, Hardeep “Hardy” Singh’s journey is pure passion.

Founder of UAE’s first international Bhangra crew, Pure Bhangra, he’s taught 5,000+ students in 50+ countries, performed at Expo 2020 & even danced with SRK.

Blending tradition with swag, Hardy is taking Punjab’s beats to the world—one high-energy move at a time. 🕺🔥

