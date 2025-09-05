He Vlogged And Raised 10 Lakh for Schoolkids

#thebetterindia

From Bihar to the hills of Sikkim, Ashwani Thapa’s 30-day volunteering at Grace Academy changed everything.

Seeing kids study without basic facilities, he picked up his camera, shared their story, and raised ₹10 lakhs online.

Today, the school dreams bigger—with a new building, computer lab, and playground in sight. Proof that when used with heart, social media can transform lives.

