He is blind and she became his eyes!

He was born blind, told all his life what he couldn’t do. Yet Srikanth Bolla became MIT’s first blind student, built Bollant Industries, and found love where he least expected it.

Swathi saw not his blindness but his brilliance, saying, “Let me be your eyes.”

Today, with a daughter by their side, they prove you don’t need sight to see love—only two hearts strong enough to walk together.

