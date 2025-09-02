From Viral Sit-Ups to Bullet Wounds: IAS Officer Defies All

#thebetterindia
How far would you go to stay honest—even if it almost cost your life?
IAS officer Rinku Singh Rahi didn’t stop.
Day 1: He made a clerk do sit-ups for peeing in public.
When lawyers protested, he did sit-ups himself. The video went viral.
36 hours later, he was transferred.
But this wasn’t his first fight for truth. Watch the video to meet India’s fearless bureaucrat!
