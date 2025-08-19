#thebetterindia

From Serbia to India’s gullies 🇮🇳✨ Meet Lazar Jankovic, who swaps martial arts for a broom to clean our streets—one gully at a time.

Since 2018, he’s travelled from the Himalayas to Kerala, picking up litter, unclogging drains, and hearts.

His rule? “Ek din, ek gully.”

His challenge? “Don’t ask why I’m cleaning—ask why you’re not.”

