From a daily wager to social media star fighting for the poor

#thebetterindia

From a strawberry farmer battling unseasonal rains to a YouTube changemaker with 244K followers, Shital turned her struggles into strength.

Advertisment

Despite warnings to stay silent, she raised her voice for farmers, sharing their challenges and solutions. Today, her videos inspire thousands, spread natural farming hacks, and even secured compensation for fellow farmers.

Truly proving that one voice can create change!

#FarmersFirst #SocialImpact #WomenChangemakers #StrawberryFarming #RuralVoices #YouTubeCreator #SustainableFarming

[Farmer Empowerment, Social Media Changemaker, Women In Farming, Rural India Stories, Farming Tips]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Advertisment

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/