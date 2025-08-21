From a Childhood of Surgeries to a Life of Healing Others

Most of her friends spent summers with their cousins. She spent hers in hospital gowns. Born with a cleft lip and palate, Madhulika underwent 10 surgeries before she turned 18. Hospitals became her second home.

Today, she’s on the other side of the hospital bed - an orthodontist helping children with clefts find their smiles and gain confidence.

Watch how Madhulika’s life came full circle.

