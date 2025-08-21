Authors
Home Videos From a Childhood of Surgeries to a Life of Healing Others

By Video Team - The Better India
Most of her friends spent summers with their cousins. She spent hers in hospital gowns. Born with a cleft lip and palate, Madhulika underwent 10 surgeries before she turned 18. Hospitals became her second home.

Today, she’s on the other side of the hospital bed - an orthodontist helping children with clefts find their smiles and gain confidence.

Watch how Madhulika’s life came full circle.

In partnership with @SmileTrainIndia

Music Credit
Title of Musical Work: Here Comes Hope
Artist: Kite Flight
Link: https://musicvine.com/track/kite-flight/here-comes-hope
Autoclear code: ITXXZM7MMWYBQCAO
License ID: S727233-12865

