Fostering Impactful Enterprises for Women

This is the story of how one woman helped thousands of women become lakhpatis.

24 years ago, Nileema Chaturvedi—fondly known as Didi—started a modest self-help group in Chhattisgarh called Koriya Mahila Gruh Udyog with just ₹15,000. What began as a small knitting centre has grown into a powerful network of over 20,000 women entrepreneurs, running businesses worth crores across villages.

Once confined to their homes, these women are now business owners, decision-makers, and changemakers in their own right. Nileema’s impact goes far beyond economics. Her work has been recognised at the highest levels- honoured by former President Pranab Mukherjee and recipient of multiple national awards. Her journey is living proof that when women lead, entire communities thrive.

In partnership with @GatesFoundationIndia

