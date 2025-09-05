Fostering Impactful Enterprises for Women

This is the story of how one woman helped thousands of women become lakhpatis.
24 years ago, Nileema Chaturvedi—fondly known as Didi—started a modest self-help group in Chhattisgarh called Koriya Mahila Gruh Udyog with just ₹15,000. What began as a small knitting centre has grown into a powerful network of over 20,000 women entrepreneurs, running businesses worth crores across villages.
Once confined to their homes, these women are now business owners, decision-makers, and changemakers in their own right. Nileema’s impact goes far beyond economics. Her work has been recognised at the highest levels- honoured by former President Pranab Mukherjee and recipient of multiple national awards. Her journey is living proof that when women lead, entire communities thrive.
In partnership with @GatesFoundationIndia
Music Credits:
Music 01:
Title of Musical Work: Alaska Jam
Artist: IamDayLight
License ID: 328424
Music 02:
Title of Musical Work: Celebration
Artist: Suraj Nepal
License ID: 328424
Music 03:
Title of Musical Work: Grab the Goods
Artist: MooveKa
License ID: 328424
Music 04:
Title of Musical Work: Rising Tide
Artist: CK Martin
License ID: 328424