Ep 1 | What About Storage? The Missing Piece in India’s Energy Puzzle

Green energy is the way ahead. But what about cloudy days? The unpredictability of the weather challenges a consistent renewable energy supply. Experts Karthik Ganesan, Fellow and Director, Strategic Partnerships at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), and Ashwin Gambhir, a Fellow at the Prayas Energy Group, believe there’s a simple solution.
Whether you’re an energy professional or a student worried about climate change, you’ll find answers here. India is moving towards a sustainable future — tune in to the podcast.
Music Credits -
Music 01 for McArthur Main podcast
Title of Musical Work: Morrow
Artist: BLOMMA
License ID: S729080-12865
Music 02
Title of Musical Work: Relaxed Background Beat
Song by Artlist Musical Logos
Pro License Number - FxgksR
License owner - Vikara Services Pvt Ltd