Earning Lakhs From 'Oak Log Mushrooms'

#thebetterindia

Meet Lhüvevolü A Rhakho from Nagaland—she turned a home experiment into a booming shiitake mushroom business using oak logs!

Advertisment

Today, her venture Native Organics processes over 4000 logs, creating powders, chutneys & more. She empowers farmers, promotes clean farming & ships pan-India!

Proof that even small logs can spark big change.

#WomenEntrepreneurs #NagalandPride #SustainableFarming #ShiitakeMushrooms #StartupIndia

[Nagaland Mushroom Business, Oak Log Farming, Shiitake Cultivation In India, Women Farmers India, Native Organics Phek]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Advertisment

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/