Dreams of A Million Suns

Over 50% of India is under the age of 25.
440 million of these young adults and children live in villages, all with dreams of their own.
Despite challenges like lack of accessibility and infrastructure, these solar powered schools and learning centres across the country are making their dreams possible.
With the sun, the sky is truly the limit.
