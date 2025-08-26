New Update
#thebetterindia
Did you know Bappa was the symbol of our fight against the Britishers?
Watch the video to know more.
#GaneshChaturti #ganpatibappamourya #Ganesh #historyofindia #preindependence #India
[Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganpati Bappa Morya, History of India, Pre Independence History]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/