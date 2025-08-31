Authors
Couple Quits UK Life To 'Farmschool' Kids in India

Couple Quits UK Life To 'Farmschool' Kids in India

By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

They left behind the UK hustle for a farm in Tamil Nadu.

Renata & Sridhar chose freedom over fear—raising their kids without schools, only fields, stories & curiosity. From learning sailing to growing their own food, life became their classroom.

Mocked at first, today their children thrive—confident, fluent, and free. Sometimes the bravest lesson is unlearning what the world calls “normal.”

Author
Video Team - The Better India
